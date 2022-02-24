Centene CEO to take leave of absence, company says

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. on Thursday said its board had approved a medical leave of absence requested by the company's chief executive officer.

Chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff has led the Clayton-based health insurance company for 26 years. In December Neidorff announced that he intended to retire by the end of 2022, as the company disclosed that it had struck a deal with an activist investor to overhaul its board.

The company said day-to-day management will be led by a four-person office of the chairman. It includes Vice Board Chairman Sarah London, President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Layton, Chief Financial Officer Drew Asher and Chief Administrative Officer Shannon Bagley.

The company said the office will report to James Dallas, who has been named acting chairman of the board.

"I have full faith and confidence in this leadership team and their ability to execute on Centene's Value Creation strategy," Neidorff said in a statement Thursday. "As I deal with a treatable medical condition, I want to thank the team for their ongoing work and dedication to lead this exceptional company."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.