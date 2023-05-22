CLAYTON — Centene's chief operating officer plans to retire in 2024, the company disclosed in regulatory filings Monday, the latest in a series of leadership transitions at the company over the past few years.

James Murray had previously served as chief transformation officer and was appointed chief operating officer in December. He succeeded former COO Brent Layton after Layton began transitioning toward retirement.

Centene said in the filing that Murray formally notified the company of his retirement plans on Friday. For the remainder of his time at Centene, Murray will focus on the company's Medicare strategy.

Centene did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company reported in regulatory filings earlier this year that Murray was 69 years old as of February.

Murray came to the company through Centene's acquisition of Magellan Health in January 2022. He had served as president and chief operating officer at Magellan since January 2020.

Previously, he'd held roles at Dallas-based PrimeWest Health and the Dallas-based hospital system LifeCare Health Partners. Before that, he was chief operating officer at Humana.

Murray's departure will mark the latest in a series of leadership changes at the Clayton-based health insurance company.

In mid-2021, Centene established a three-person "office of the president," which included then-CEO Michael Neidorff and Sarah London. The move was viewed as a step toward succession planning.

Neidorff took a medical leave of absence from the company in February 2022, and London was named as his replacement the following month. Neidorff died in April 2022 at the age of 79.

Other changes have included the appointment of Ken Fasola, who also joined the company through the Magellan deal, as president. Centene has also added a new chief health officer and chief information officer.