Centene Corp. adds members, grows profits

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. on Tuesday reported growth in health insurance members, revenues and profits during the third quarter.
The Medicaid giant said revenues jumped $3.3 billion or 11% to $32.4 billion over the third quarter last year. Profits grew $16 million or 3% to $584 million.
And membership is booming: The company reported 26.5 million members, up 1.4 million or 5% over the same quarter last year.
"We are pleased with our third quarter results, demonstrating the strength of our underlying businesses as we delivered strong membership growth," Centene CEO and Chairman Michael F. Neidorff said in a press release.
