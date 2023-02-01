Centene hit with another legal settlement, agrees to pay $66.5 million in Indiana

CLAYTON — Centene will pay $66.5 million to the state of Indiana, in the latest legal settlement over allegations that the company overcharged state Medicaid programs.

The Clayton-based health insurer reached a no-fault agreement with Indiana's attorney general to settle claims that the company's subsidiaries overbilled the state Medicaid program for pharmacy benefits management services.

Indiana is at least the 16th state to reach such an agreement, according to settlement documents and state attorneys general. Ohio and Mississippi were the first to publicly announce settlement agreements with Centene in 2021. At the time, Centene disclosed that it was in discussion with a group of plaintiffs, and had reserved $1.1 billion for potential future settlements.

Centene said in a statement Wednesday that the company respects the states it provides services for, and is committed to addressing their concerns.