Centene passes final hurdles in WellCare acquisition, expects deal to close Thursday
Centene passes final hurdles in WellCare acquisition, expects deal to close Thursday

Centene planned expansion brings concern

Nearby buildings are reflected in the windows of the Centene Building in Clayton on Monday, June 6, 2016. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. has passed all regulatory hurdles and expects its purchase of competitor WellCare Health Plans Inc. to close Thursday.

Clayton-based Centene announced Tuesday that it has satisfied all requirements under the merger agreement, including review by the Department of Justice.

"We are pleased to achieve this milestone and look forward to closing our acquisition of WellCare and providing more members and communities access to high-quality healthcare," Centene Chairman, President and CEO Michael Neidorff said in a statement.

The deal was first announced in March 2019, and at the time was valued at $17.3 billion.

The American Hospital Association in May encouraged the Justice Department to thoroughly investigate the proposed acquisition, arguing that it "threatens to reduce competition in delivery of Medicaid Managed Care and Medicare Advantage" services.

Tampa-based WellCare and Centene stockholders approved the deal in June. The company also received regulatory approval from Missouri, contingent on the sale of a WellCare brand that operates in the state.

Centene stock was up 1.5% Wednesday morning.

Sports