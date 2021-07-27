Centene profit misses on higher medical costs as health care activity rebounds

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt in part by normalized medical costs as COVID-19 vaccinations led to a recovery in demand for elective medical care that had been postponed during the height of the pandemic.

Continued uncertainty caused by the emergence of coronavirus variants and new infection outbreaks in parts of the United States with low vaccination rates led rival health insurers, such as UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Anthem Inc., to be prudent about their 2021 growth forecasts.

Centene said demand for health care services was above normal levels at its Obamacare business that sells health plans on online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act, due to pent-up demand from previously postponed services.

“We are monitoring COVID variants closely as the pandemic continues to evolve,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff said.

The insurer’s health benefits ratio — the amount it spends on medical claims compared with its income from premiums — worsened to 88.3% in the second quarter from 82.1% a year earlier.