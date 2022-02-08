Centene profits rise as managed care membership grows

CLAYTON — Clayton-based health insurance giant Centene on Tuesday reported increases in earnings and revenues, as Medicare and Medicaid membership grew.

Revenues rose 15% to $32.6 billion, compared to $28.3 billion during the same period last year. Profits climbed to $599 million, compared to a $12 million loss in the quarter last year.

Full-year revenues rose to $126 billion from $111.1 billion in 2020. Managed care members jumped 1.1 million to 26.6 million.

Centene chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff, who had previously announced plans to retire by the end of 2022, was asked during a call with investors Tuesday about when the next CEO would be announced.

Neidorff, who has led Centene for a quarter century, revealed his intention to retire in December as the company struck a deal with an activist investor.

On Tuesday the company disclosed in a press release that Neidorff had informally notified the board in July that he may step down before the end of his contract for personal reasons. The company in mid-July had established a three-person office of the president.

During the earnings call, Neidorff said providing more information would be "getting over our skis." But he said the company is looking at various candidates.

"It's a clear process," he said. "I hope to see it resolve over, between now and mid-year, at the latest."

Centene's health benefits ratio — which reflects medical claim costs over income from premiums — declined slightly, to 87.9%, compared to 88.4%.

