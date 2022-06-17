 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centene raises profit forecast betting on higher Medicaid premiums

Centene planned expansion brings concern

Office and residential buildings adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton hotel are seen reflected in the windows of Centene Plaza in Clayton on Monday, June 6, 2016. In 2016, Centene Corp. was pitching a $770 million expansion of its headquarters including a 200-room hotel near South Hanley Road and Forsyth Boulevard.

 Christian Gooden,

Post-Dispatch

Centene Corp. raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on Friday, betting on higher premiums from its government-backed Medicaid health insurance plans.

The Clayton-based health insurer has performed well on the federal Obamacare marketplace — where it offers insurance plans — so far in the second quarter, it said in prepared remarks for its investor day.

It now expects a profit of $5.55 to $5.70 per share for the full year, compared with its earlier forecast of between $5.40 and $5.55 per share.

The company said its board has decided to increase its existing share buyback program by $3 billion and launch a $1 billion debt repurchase program, as the insurer prepares for the upcoming divestitures of two of its pharmacy businesses.

Centene said last month it would sell the units for about $2.8 billion as part of its strategy to exit the pharmacy benefit management space.  

