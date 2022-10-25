Centene reports boost in earnings, PBM contract with Express Scripts

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. reported an 11% boost in quarterly revenues on Tuesday, driven by growth in Medicare and Medicaid membership.

Quarterly revenues rose to $35.9 billion for the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, from $32.4 billion during the same quarter last year. The Clayton-based health insurer reported a $738 million profit, up from $584 million during the same quarter last year.

The company announced a new contract with Express Scripts, which will begin providing pharmacy benefits management services for Centene in 2024. And the company said it is appealing a decision in California that would cause it to exit several large counties.

The state of California announced in August that Centene's Health Net of California was awarded contracts in nine counties — but would no longer serve members in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Kern counties. Centene and other insurers have filed protests with the state over the decision. On Tuesday, Centene CEO Sarah London told investors that the company plans to exhaust all avenues for appeal.

"Centene takes the matter of filing protests seriously," London said. "When we do so it is not a matter of reflex."

Earlier this month, Centene stock tumbled after the federal government published updated Medicare Advantage quality results, showing the company's ratings had declined. Centene attributed to changes in COVID-related disaster relief provisions, and London said leadership have taken "aggressive action" to improve the ratings. That has included hiring a chief quality officer, setting up systems to track metrics in real time, and adding quality improvement as a compensation metric for all employees.