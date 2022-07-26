Centene reports higher revenues, sheds real estate

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. reported a jump in quarterly revenues on Tuesday, along with divestitures of real estate and overseas subsidiaries.

Despite higher revenues, the Clayton-based health insurer still reported a $172 million loss for the quarter that ended on June 30. But that was an improvement from the $535 million loss reported during the same quarter last year.

Revenues totaled $35.9 billion, up 16% from the same quarter last year. The company credited growth in its Medicaid and Medicare businesses, and the acquisitions of Magellan Health and Circle Health.

Centene has seen expansive growth over the years, much of it through acquisitions, transforming from a small firm into a Fortune 25 giant. But more recently, the company has been reviewing its portfolio, with an eye toward improving margins. Last year it announced plans to exit the pharmacy benefit management industry, and in May announced plans to sell two pharmacy businesses.

"Centene entered 2022 with a focus on value creation," CEO Sarah London told investors during a call Tuesday morning.

On Monday the company announced plans to sell three businesses in Spain and Central Europe. The businesses included Spanish hospital operator Ribera Salud, a public-private partnership it operates, and a subsidiary that runs radiology clinics in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Centene plans to sell the businesses to Vivalto Santé, a French hospital operator. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, pending approval from regulators. Centene said it plans to use the proceeds to repurchase stock and pay down debt.

The company reported a $1.45 billion impairment charge for the quarter, related to reduction of its real estate footprint. The company said it expects about $200 million more over the next few quarters. The reductions represent a 70% decrease in its domestic leased space.

"We got a lot done in the second quarter, but we still have the broader portfolio of non-health plan assets, and we're sort of methodically working through those," London said.

London became CEO in March. Her predecessor, longtime Centene CEO Michael Neidorff, was on a medical leave of absence. Neidorff passed away in April at the age of 79.