Centene reports huge increase in earnings, but disappoints some analysts

CLAYTON — Centene on Tuesday reported a 15-fold increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2021, but still disappointed some analysts.
The Clayton-based health insurer reported earnings of $699 million for the quarter that ended on March 31, up from $46 million for the same period last year, as the pandemic was taking hold. Adjusted earnings per share rose 77 cents to $1.63. But some analysts expected profits of about $1.65 per share, and Centene stock had tumbled $3.26 or almost 5% to $62.74 by early afternoon in New York.
-
Gringo Jones property, home to yard art, concrete sculptures and metal giraffes, put up for sale
-
Schnucks recalls a variety of bakery items because of packaging
-
Housing boom: Little wooden houses — for Missouri’s native bees — filling St. Louis backyards
-
Bill looks to enable Missouri power utilities — and their customers — to shift away from coal costs
-
St. Louis judge approves $5M settlement over Walmart sales tax class action
Quarterly revenue rose 15%, to $30 billion, from $26 billion in the same period the year before, exceeding Wall Street expectations of about $29.5 billion. The company credited the increase in part to the acquisition of Tampa, Florida-based health insurance company WellCare.
Centene reported a 5% increase in managed care membership over the past year, to 25.1 million members.
Centene announced in January that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Magellan Health in a $2.2 billion deal. On Tuesday President and CEO Michael Neidorff said Centene is on track to close the acquisition in the second half of 2021.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.