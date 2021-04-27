 Skip to main content
Centene reports huge increase in earnings, but disappoints some analysts
Nearby buildings are reflected in the windows of the Centene Building in Clayton on Monday, June 6, 2016. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON — Centene on Tuesday reported a 15-fold increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2021, but still disappointed some analysts.

The Clayton-based health insurer reported earnings of $699 million for the quarter that ended on March 31, up from $46 million for the same period last year, as the pandemic was taking hold. Adjusted earnings per share rose 77 cents to $1.63. But some analysts expected profits of about $1.65 per share, and Centene stock had tumbled $3.26 or almost 5% to $62.74 by early afternoon in New York.

Quarterly revenue rose 15%, to $30 billion, from $26 billion in the same period the year before, exceeding Wall Street expectations of about $29.5 billion. The company credited the increase in part to the acquisition of Tampa, Florida-based health insurance company WellCare.

Centene reported a 5% increase in managed care membership over the past year, to 25.1 million members.

Centene announced in January that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Magellan Health in a $2.2 billion deal. On Tuesday President and CEO Michael Neidorff said Centene is on track to close the acquisition in the second half of 2021.

