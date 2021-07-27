 Skip to main content
Centene reports second-quarter loss of $535 million
Centene reports second-quarter loss of $535 million

Centene planned expansion brings concern

Nearby buildings are reflected in the windows of the Centene Building in Clayton on Monday, June 6, 2016. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt in part by normalized medical costs as vaccination efforts aided recovery in demand for elective medical care that Americans had postponed during the height of the pandemic last year.

During the second quarter, the Clayton-based health insurer said it recorded a legal settlement expense of about $1.25 billion, or $1.78 per diluted share.

This included nearly $144 million in settlements in June with Ohio and Mississippi, related to claims that the company overcharged the states’ Medicaid programs for pharmacy benefit management services.

The company reported a second-quarter loss of $535 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share, below analysts’ estimates of $1.39 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company, which manages Medicaid programs, posted revenue of $31.03 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.13 billion.

Centene raised its revenue forecast for 2021 to between $123.3 billion and $125.3 billion, from its previous outlook of $120.1 billion to $122.1 billion.

Centene shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

