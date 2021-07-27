Centene reports second-quarter loss of $535 million

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt in part by normalized medical costs as vaccination efforts aided recovery in demand for elective medical care that Americans had postponed during the height of the pandemic last year.

During the second quarter, the Clayton-based health insurer said it recorded a legal settlement expense of about $1.25 billion, or $1.78 per diluted share.

This included nearly $144 million in settlements in June with Ohio and Mississippi, related to claims that the company overcharged the states’ Medicaid programs for pharmacy benefit management services.

The company reported a second-quarter loss of $535 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share, below analysts’ estimates of $1.39 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.