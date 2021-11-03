Centene responds to push by activist investor

CLAYTON — Centene on Wednesday responded to reports that an activist investor is pushing for change to the board of the Clayton-based health insurance giant.
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday afternoon that Politan Capital Management LP, a new hedge fund, wants the company to refresh its board and take other steps to increase its stock value. Politan has a roughly $900 million stake in Centene, the Journal reported.
Centene released a statement shortly thereafter. "We welcome constructive ideas to enhance these efforts," the statement said. "Centene looks forward to ongoing engagement with Politan and all of its shareholders."
It went on to say that the company has been growing revenues, simplifying its portfolio, and "pursuing a comprehensive process to refresh its Board." In the past two years it has added four new directors, three of whom are independent.
