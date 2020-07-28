Centene revenue soars, but earnings fall short of expectations
Centene revenue soars, but earnings fall short of expectations

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. on Tuesday reported a big jump in second-quarter revenue, but profits fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The Clayton-based health care giant said net earnings grew to $1.2 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $495 million, or $1.18, in the year-earlier period.

Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.40 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

Total revenue swelled 51% to $27.7 billion from $18.4 billion, exceeding forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.4 billion. The revenue growth was attributed to the acquisition of WellCare, growth in the health insurance marketplace business and new programs.

Centene said its health benefits ratio — a measure of medical utilization by its members — fell to 82.1% in the second quarter, down from 86.7% in the prior-year period. It attributed the decrease to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted patients and providers to delay elective medical procedures, doctors’ visits and tests.

Centene said its managed care membership has grew to 24.6 million as of June 30, a 64% increase over 9.6 million members as of June 30, 2019.

The company says it expects full-year 2020 total revenues of between $109 billion and $111.4 billion.

Centene CEO Michael F. Neidorff, in a statement, said the company expects the nation’s economy to “remain choppy” through the remainder of 2020, and growth in medical utilization by members will be “regionally driven.”

Centene shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

Last month, Centene announced plans to begin building a new headquarters campus in Charlotte, N.C., creating 3,200 new jobs, with the capacity to grow to 6,000.

At the time, Neidorff, 77, criticized St. Louis leaders for addressing a number of quality of life issues, especially public safety, which he said negatively affected the company’s ability to recruit personnel.

This Thursday, July 2, 2015, file photo shows the building housing the Centene Corp. headquarters in Clayton. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson
