Centene revenue soars, but earnings fall short of expectations

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. on Tuesday reported a big jump in second-quarter revenue, but profits fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The Clayton-based health care giant said net earnings grew to $1.2 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $495 million, or $1.18, in the year-earlier period.

Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.40 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

Total revenue swelled 51% to $27.7 billion from $18.4 billion, exceeding forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.4 billion. The revenue growth was attributed to the acquisition of WellCare, growth in the health insurance marketplace business and new programs.