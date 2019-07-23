Centene Corp.'s second quarter revenue grew 29 percent compared to the same time a year ago as the managed care company continued to expand its managed care membership.
The Clayton-based company reported second quarter revenue of $18.4 billion for the quarter that ended June 30, up from $14.2 billion the same period last year. The company's earnings per share in the second quarter, $1.18, rose from 75 cents a year earlier.
Centene also reported over 15 million managed care members, up from 12.8 million at the same time last year.
The company credited the acquisition of Fidelis Care and expansions in states including Arkansas, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.
Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the company reported a 1 percent increase in the health benefits ratio, from 85.7 percent to 86.7 percent. The health benefits ratio is a metric of medical costs calculated by comparing money spent on medical claims with income from premiums.
Analysts from Refinitiv had expected a health benefits ratio of 86.42 percent.