CLAYTON — Centene CEO Sarah London told investors Tuesday that the company has reduced its real estate footprint by 70%, and divested seven businesses since late 2021.

London said those changes have "reduced distraction," allowed the company to focus on its key business and buy back shares. The divestitures included a prison health-care business and a hospital operator in Spain.

The Clayton-based managed care company posted a fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday, but still reported a $1.2 billion profit for the full year.

Centene is approaching its first full year under new leadership: London was appointed CEO in March 2022. Former, longtime CEO Michael Neidorff took a medical leave of absence from the company in February 2022, and London was named as his replacement the following month. Neidorff died in April 2022, at the age of 79.

After decades of expansion, in recent years Centene has been shedding real estate and subsidiaries.

The company is also working to rebuild Medicare Advantage quality scores that tumbled in 2022. Centene attributed the drop to COVID-related disaster relief provisions, and last year said it was taking "aggressive action" to improve the ratings, like hiring a chief quality officer and adding quality improvement as a compensation metric for all employees

Chief Operating Officer Jim Murray said Tuesday that customer complaints and cancelled enrollments contributed to the lower scores. Looking at more recent numbers, he said, "the amount that we're seeing is favorable… So a lot of the steps that we've taken during the course of 2022 seem to be bearing some fruit."

Still, on Tuesday leadership said raising the quality scores will be a slow process.

"Medicare is going to be challenging for us in 2024," said Chief Financial Officer Drew Asher. "We know what needs to be done. It just takes time."

Centene's revenues rose 9%, to $35.6 billion in the fourth quarter. The company posted a $213 million loss, compared to a $599 million profit in the same quarter the previous year. Full-year revenues rose to $144.5 billion, from $126.0 billion in 2021. Full-year profits dipped to $1.2 billion, from $1.3 billion in 2021.