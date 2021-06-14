 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centene settles Ohio suit alleging Medicaid fraud for $88M
0 comments

Centene settles Ohio suit alleging Medicaid fraud for $88M

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Centene Corp. has agreed to pay Ohio $88.3 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the pharmacy benefit manager overbilled the state's Medicaid department for pharmacy services it provided, the state's top lawyer announced Monday.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said the settlement is the first and largest in the nation secured by a state attorney general against a pharmacy benefit manager. PBMs are third-party companies that manage health care plans, including Medicaid, which serves 2.9 million Ohioans.

Yost's suit alleged Centene and its subsidiary, Buckeye Health Plan, conspired to misrepresent the costs of pharmacy services it provided Ohio, which included the prices of prescription drugs.

The attorney general said state investigators uncovered a sophisticated scheme to bill unearned dollars known only at the top levels of health care companies.

Under the settlement agreement, St. Louis-based Centene does not admit fault. A message seeking comment was left Monday with the company.

Yost alleges a series of contract breaches, including double-billing, failing to disclose drug discounts that affected prescription costs and artificially inflating fees.

Yost said that Centene's Buckeye Health Plan used two sister companies, Envolve Health Solutions and Health Net Pharmacy Solutions, to administer pharmacy benefits, which raised initial questions.

Centene to buy WellCare for $15B, create Medicaid powerhouse

This Thursday, July 2, 2015, file photo shows the building housing the Centene Corp. headquarters in Clayton. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Teens see best summer job market in decades

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports