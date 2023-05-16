CLAYTON — The final results of Centene's shareholder vote show two proposals related to executive pay did not pass.

This year's ballot included two shareholder-submitted proposals. One, submitted by the New York state comptroller's office, aimed to motivate the Clayton-based health insurance company to improve maternal health outcomes by considering them as a factor in executive pay.

Another ballot item was filed by John Chevedden, an individual shareholder who's filed several successful proposals at Centene in the past few years. His proposal would have given shareholders more input on how much senior managers are paid when they leave the company.

Centene management had recommended that shareholders reject both proposals. The votes are nonbinding, so had they passed, management would have had to decide whether to adopt shareholders' wishes.

The termination pay proposal received 44.7 million votes in favor, and 441 million votes opposed. The proposal to tie pay to maternal health outcomes received 59.6 million votes in favor, and 422.7 million opposed.