Centene subsidiary to acquire 54,000 Illinois members

CLAYTON — A Centene Corporation subsidiary plans to acquire 54,000 members from NextLevel Health Partners, Inc.
NextLevel Health Partners serves Medicaid members in Cook County, Illinois, home to Chicago. Clayton-based Centene provided capital for NextLevel Health Partners to obtain HMO licensure in 2017.
"We are pleased to continue to support NextLevel Health Partners by entering into a care coordination agreement, while expanding our presence in Cook County and working with our members, providers and government partners to achieve better health outcomes at lower costs for the state of Illinois," Centene President and CEO Michael Neidorff said in a statement.
The Centene subsidiary, Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc., already serves more than 750,000 Medicaid members in Illinois.
The deal is expected to close in July.
