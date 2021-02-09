Centene to cut 3,000 jobs, reports fourth-quarter loss

CLAYTON — Health insurer Centene on Tuesday reported a $12 million loss for the fourth quarter, and said it looked to cut 3,000 jobs.

Centene president and CEO Michael Neidorff announced a restructuring initiative that will eliminate about 3,000 workers and 1,500 open positions. Neidorff said the reductions are primarily in areas where the company has "significant overlap" as the result of acquisitions.

The company's earnings report shows that year-end income rose to $1.81 billion in 2020, from $1.32 billion in 2019. But the company posted a $12 million loss for the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Centene's revenues rose by 50% to $28.29 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31, and by 49% to $111.12 billion on the year. The Clayton-based company credited the acquisition of WellCare, plus expansions and new programs across the U.S., with the increase.

