Centene waives costs related to new coronavirus treatment
CLAYTON — Centene Corp. will cover the cost of treatments for COVID-19 for Medicare, Medicaid and marketplace members.

Other major healthcare companies have made similar announcements in recent weeks.

In efforts to expedite care, Centene is also eliminating the need for providers to collect co-pays, and removing authorization requirements for treatment related to the new coronavirus, the company announced Wednesday.

"As a country, we must come together to serve the people that will be hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic," Centene CEO Michael Neidorff said in a statement. "We are driven to help our communities and members in their time of need, and the measures announced today are designed to help our most vulnerable populations."

