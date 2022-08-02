Centene's James Dallas to step down as board chairman but stay on as a director

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. Chairman James Dallas plans to step down from his role as board chair, but stay on as a director, the company said Monday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dallas informed the board that he will step down from his role as chairman by the 2023 stockholder meeting, amid other changes to the Clayton-based health insurer's governance structure.

Dallas was named acting chair in February, when former chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff took a medical leave of absence.

"We are very grateful to James Dallas for guiding the Centene Board of Directors through a significant evolution of the Company's governance structure over the course of 2022," CEO Sarah London said in a statement.

The company also announced new amendments on Monday, that shareholders will soon vote on. One would add annual elections for directors, and another would allow owners of 10% or more of the company's stock to call special meetings.