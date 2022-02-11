Center Ice Brewery to shutter Midtown St. Louis taproom

ST. LOUIS — Center Ice Brewery is shutting down its Midtown taproom.

The brewer says its last day at 3126 Olive Street, next to the popular barbecue joint Pappy's Smokehouse, will be Saturday.

In a statement posted to social media, the brewery said its beer would remain available in local stores and asked patrons to watch for new releases.

"This isn't the end," the statement read.

Owner Steve Albers opened hockey-themed Center Ice in 2017 after homebrewing as a hobby for years.

The brewery says the taproom bar and table tops were built out of wood from the old St. Louis Arena, later known as the Checkerdome, which the Blues called home from 1967 to 1994.

