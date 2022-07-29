Central West End mainstay Left Bank Books hit twice in one week with flooding

ST. LOUIS — Left Bank Books was hit with a one-two punch this week, and the second punch hurt more.

The Central West End mainstay suffered minor flooding after Tuesday's historic rainfall. Water came up from the sewers in the basement, where the store sells used books and also has its offices, but damage was relatively slight. Water also dampened the carpet on the main sales floor, at street level.

It wasn't good, but it wasn't bad. The main floor, where they sell new books, was open for customers. They were drying out the carpet with fans.

"We had lined up a carpet cleaner and we thought it was doable. But two days later, it wasn't doable," said owner Kris Kleindienst.

Thursday afternoon, "we were minding our own business and then water started squirting up from the floor," she said.

The brief but devastating downpour brought 6 inches of storm sewer water into the basement, soaking boxes of books and the bottoms of all the pine built-in bookshelves.

"We were here, so we were pulling up (electric) cords and everything as fast as we could. We managed to salvage electronics and a lot of things, but there were things we just couldn't do," she said.

They did manage to move books from the lowest shelves up to safety.

Water pushed its way from the street into the ceiling of the basement, which was sagging, and the drywall. But the biggest problem Friday morning was the humidity from all the water still in the carpet.

The staff turned off the power overnight to avoid any electric short circuits, and humidity built up in the store. And paper absorbs humidity.

"I really appreciate what happens in places that flood a lot," she said.

"This is next-level wet."

As of early Friday afternoon, the store was closed to customers.