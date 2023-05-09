ST. LOUIS — The CEO of the tech training nonprofit LaunchCode has left the organization after about two months on the job, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesperson said in an email that Tasmyn Scarl is no longer with LaunchCode, and the nonprofit is "waiting to hear next steps" from its board of directors.

"All of our programs and job placement services are running as planned and our learners, apprentices, company, and community partners have not and will not be affected," the spokesperson said in an email.

LaunchCode had announced Scarl's appointment to the CEO role in March. Scarl succeeded Jeff Mazur. Mazur was hired in 2015, became executive director in 2017, and left LaunchCode in September of 2022. Following Mazur's departure, Sarah Mayer served as interim executive director.

Scarl had previously served as executive director of the St. Louis Challenger Learning Center, according to a press release announcing her appointment. Before that, she held roles at the Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose and the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

LaunchCode, founded in 2013, provides job-focused technology training. Late last year, it reopened its headquarters and learning center on Delmar Boulevard, after a $5 million renovation.