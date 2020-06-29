Chamber to search for new leader as Chulick prepares to depart

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Regional Chamber will begin a search for a new president and CEO next month as the private business organization's current chief, Tom Chulick, prepares to step down at the end of the year.

Chulick, the former CEO of UMB Bank St. Louis, was tapped for the Chamber's top job in March 2018 following the rocky tenure and abrupt resignation of Joe Reagan.

“We gave him a very difficult assignment, and he righted the ship and set the Regional Chamber on a course for success," said said Tom Minogue, Regional Chamber board chair and chair of law firm Thompson Coburn.