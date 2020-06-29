Chamber to search for new leader as Chulick prepares to depart

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Regional Chamber will begin a search for a new president and CEO next month as the private business organization's current chief, Tom Chulick, prepares to step down at the end of the year.
Chulick, the former CEO of UMB Bank St. Louis, was tapped for the Chamber's top job in March 2018 following the rocky tenure and abrupt resignation of Joe Reagan.
“We gave him a very difficult assignment, and he righted the ship and set the Regional Chamber on a course for success," said said Tom Minogue, Regional Chamber board chair and chair of law firm Thompson Coburn.
Minogue referenced the launch of business attraction arm AllianceSTL and Chulick's efforts to better collaborate — including combining offices — with other private business groups such as Arch to Park and Civic Progress.
Chulick noted his role was supposed to be temporary when he took over, "but there was important work to do." He plans to turn his attention to business opportunities he put on hold two years ago.
Minogue and incoming Chamber board chair Ken Cella of Edward Jones will form a search committee to look for Chulick's replacement.
