'Change is hard.' Webster Groves kills two-family zoning but some promise more to come

WEBSTER GROVES — Officials here say they aim to find another way to add affordable housing after voters overturned a City Council decision that would have allowed for more two-family homes in this leafy southwestern St. Louis suburb.

Opponents declared victory on Wednesday, pledging to keep the historic aesthetic in their bedroom community. Meanwhile, others called the vote just the start of the conversation, and said they hoped city housing options would eventually grow.

“Webster needs to position itself for the future with housing options,” said resident Caroline Miller, who led efforts to keep the council's decision. “Change is hard. Change is scary. But we believe this is the start of the conversation.”

Nearly 60% of voters on Tuesday approved Proposition 1, overturning a City Council decision in May that amended zoning rules to allow for the construction of two-family dwellings in single-family neighborhoods throughout much of the city.

The ordinance and repeal marked an example of how the municipality, known for its historic homes and tree-lined streets, is at a crossroads in determining what kind of community it wants to become and what type of residents it wants to welcome.