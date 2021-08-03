 Skip to main content
Charles Schwab growing St. Louis-area employment by 10%
Charles Schwab growing St. Louis-area employment by 10%

ST. LOUIS — Charles Schwab Corp. plans to increase its local employment by roughly 10%.

The Westlake, Texas-based financial services company is hiring for nearly 100 positions in the St. Louis area. Many of the new roles are in client services.

The company has 32,500 employees in total, more than 1,000 of them in the St. Louis area. The firm is hiring across the U.S., including in Texas, Nebraska, California, Arizona, Indiana, Illinois and Colorado.

Charles Schwab acquired TD Ameritrade in 2020. TD Ameritrade acquired Scottrade — a firm that was headquartered in St. Louis County for decades — in 2017.

Scottrade was founded as Scottsdale Securities in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 1980. The firm opened its first St. Louis-area branch in 1981, and moved its headquarters to St. Louis County in 1985.

