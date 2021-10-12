Charles Schwab plans to expand Town and Country office

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Charles Schwab Corp. plans to expand its client service center in Town and Country next year, adding capacity for 200 more employees.
The Westlake, Texas-based financial services company expects the work on the expansion will begin in the first quarter of 2022. It is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.
The location now has 1,100 employees.
"The St. Louis Metro area has a long history of leadership in the financial services industry, and we are committed to growing our team in this central location of the country with its skilled workforce," Managing Director of Investor Services Shannon Munton said in a statement.
Charles Schwab acquired the property — located at 700 Maryville Centre Drive — as part of its purchase of TD Ameritrade last year.
In August the company announced plans to increase its head count in the St. Louis region by roughly 10%. It has a virtual hiring event scheduled for Oct. 26 and 27, where it will offer $3,000 sign-on bonuses.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
