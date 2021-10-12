 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Schwab plans to expand Town and Country office
0 comments

Charles Schwab plans to expand Town and Country office

{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Charles Schwab Corp. plans to expand its client service center in Town and Country next year, adding capacity for 200 more employees.

The Westlake, Texas-based financial services company expects the work on the expansion will begin in the first quarter of 2022. It is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

The location now has 1,100 employees.

"The St. Louis Metro area has a long history of leadership in the financial services industry, and we are committed to growing our team in this central location of the country with its skilled workforce," Managing Director of Investor Services Shannon Munton said in a statement.

Charles Schwab acquired the property — located at 700 Maryville Centre Drive — as part of its purchase of TD Ameritrade last year.

In August the company announced plans to increase its head count in the St. Louis region by roughly 10%. It has a virtual hiring event scheduled for Oct. 26 and 27, where it will offer $3,000 sign-on bonuses.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: If pipeline closes, will St. Louisans face higher gas prices?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News