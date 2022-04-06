Charter launches St. Louis news network

ST. LOUIS — Charter Communications Inc. announced Wednesday it had launched an online-only Spectrum News network here.

Charter customers across the metro can find its coverage of local news, politics, sports and weather on the Spectrum News app. There are also plans for a political podcast in the spring called "The People's People: St. Louis" featuring interviews with elected officials.

The network has so far hired five journalists to staff the newsroom. Becky Willeke, previously a broadcast news and digital content producer at KTVI (Channel 2), is the executive producer.

The launch marks Connecticut-based Charter's third online-only network, officials said. The cable and internet provider also runs more than 30 other local news channels across its footprint, including NY1 in New York City and Spectrum News 1 in Los Angeles.

