Chase announces plans to open 10 more St. Louis branches

ST. LOUIS — Chase announced plans to expand its footprint in the St. Louis market on Wednesday, and add 10 more branches by 2025.

Chase opened its first St. Louis-area branch in Kirkwood in 2019, and now has 20 in total. The firm plans to bring its total count to 30 by 2025.

Chase opened a branch in the Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood on Wednesday. It hired eight employees to staff the location at 3625 Page Boulevard.

Chase typically hires eight to 10 employees to staff each branch, so the new locations are expected to employ between 80 and 100 people.

Chase is the consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase in the U.S.