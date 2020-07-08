Checks on the way for some St. Louis County businesses getting $19 million in relief grants

CLAYTON — More than 500 businesses could start seeing checks as early as Friday from St. Louis County's small business relief program, County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday.

Page pushed back against Republican allegations that the county has not been transparent with COVID-19 relief spending.

The county set aside $17.5 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds in May to provide one-time grants of up to $15,000 to help qualifying businesses in an economic downturn after the county ordered shutdowns to help prevent the spread of the virus.

At least 1,696 businesses applied, requesting a total of nearly $19.3 million, Page said Wednesday. The county decided to put about $2 million more into the program to meet the demand, he said. Qualifying businesses already approved for the checks will receive notification Wednesday and checks on Friday, he said.

Each of the county’s seven districts was allocated at least $2.5 million from the program for council members to gather recommendations from their area.