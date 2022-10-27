Cherokee Street park to be remade with basketball court, stage and more

Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street is poised for a makeover that will bring a basketball court, performance area and other amenities to the south St. Louis neighborhood.

The Cherokee Street Community Improvement District is spearheading the $1.2 million effort, using a rainscaping grant from the Metropolitan Sewer District's Project Clear initiative to help fund some of the park's renovation. The CID has launched a capital campaign to raise the rest through private donations, according to a release.

“The new Love Bank Park creates space for performance, events and the arts; it creates space to come together, to relax and play; and above all it keeps space for the community and the young people of the neighborhood at the center of our district," Brandin Vaughn, chair of the Cherokee Street CID board, said in a statement.

The park, located on the northeast corner of Cherokee Street and Nebraska Avenue, was founded in 2015. Officials with the CID said the park has become a gathering space for the community. The redeveloped space will feature a community plaza with planting beds, seating and chess tables, a built-in performance area for small events, a storage building, a large shade structure, and a permeable basketball court.

The CID is expected to break ground on the renovations this spring. St. Louis-area architecture firms Patternh Ives and Arbolope Studio are designing the renovations. E.M. Harris is the general contractor, and Town & Country Bank is providing financing.