 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterfield-based RGA reports Q3 loss
0 comments

Chesterfield-based RGA reports Q3 loss

{{featured_button_text}}
Reinsurance Group of America

The Reinsurance Group of America building on Swingley Ridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield-based Reinsurance Group of America, one of the largest reinsurance companies in the world, on Thursday reported a loss for the third quarter.

RGA reported a net loss of $22 million, compared to a profit of $213 million during the same period last year. Revenues rose to $4.04 billion, up from $3.64 billion.

"Our third quarter reflected strong underlying earnings, demonstrating the value and resilience of our diversified global business, although COVID-19 claim costs were material in the quarter," President and CEO Anna Manning said in a statement. "While our results will continue to reflect COVID-19 claims, we expect them to continue to be manageable."

Net premiums were $3.09 billion, up from $2.83 billion during the third quarter of 2020.

RGA is scheduled to hold a conference call Friday morning to discuss the results.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Inflation surge is looking less temporary

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News