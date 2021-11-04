Chesterfield-based RGA reports Q3 loss

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield-based Reinsurance Group of America, one of the largest reinsurance companies in the world, on Thursday reported a loss for the third quarter.

RGA reported a net loss of $22 million, compared to a profit of $213 million during the same period last year. Revenues rose to $4.04 billion, up from $3.64 billion.

"Our third quarter reflected strong underlying earnings, demonstrating the value and resilience of our diversified global business, although COVID-19 claim costs were material in the quarter," President and CEO Anna Manning said in a statement. "While our results will continue to reflect COVID-19 claims, we expect them to continue to be manageable."

Net premiums were $3.09 billion, up from $2.83 billion during the third quarter of 2020.

RGA is scheduled to hold a conference call Friday morning to discuss the results.

