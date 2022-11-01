Chesterfield clashes with Parkway, Rockwood districts over $353 million in tax incentives

CHESTERFIELD — A public hearing over a $353 million tax incentive package for two sweeping developments poised to add thousands of apartments and townhomes and numerous shops and restaurants here came down to whose projections are right: the city's or the school districts'.

The city of Chesterfield and Parkway and Rockwood school districts provided vastly different projections of the number of new students the $3 billion developments — which entails a redevelopment of the Chesterfield Mall — will attract and what impact they will have on the districts.

The city projects the developments at Chesterfield Parkway West and Wild Horse Creek Road will add up to 236 new students versus an estimate of 842 from the districts.

A 12-member commission convened by the city to weigh whether to recommend the $353 million tax increment financing took no action Tuesday night. It will meet at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 to make its recommendation. The Chesterfield City Council has final say on whether to approve the TIF and does not have to follow the commission’s recommendation.

The TIF would be used to pay for public infrastructure, such as parking garages and new roads, related to the two separate projects, led by Overland-based developers The Staenberg Group and CRG. Chesterfield officials have said that none of the TIF money will go towards developers’ improvements.

The TIF commission, which consists of representatives from St. Louis County, city residents and the school districts, heard from about a dozen speakers for and against the TIF at Tuesday’s meeting. The current and former mayors of Chesterfield also spoke.

The district did not offer comment during the meeting, but several parents of students in the district spoke against the TIF, citing concerns that tax money would be diverted from the schools.

A TIF freezes a tax rate for the property for up to 23 years. As real estate appreciates in value, a TIF “captures” that increase from the base rate and uses those funds for other uses. The TIF will also capture 50% of sales and utility taxes from the development for other uses.

The Staenberg Group plans to demolish the Chesterfield Mall to make way for a “downtown Chesterfield” — a plan that calls for a 259-room hotel, nearly 3,000 housing units, and millions of square feet of office and retail space. CRG plans entail nearly 1 million square feet of retail and restaurant space, a public terrace and over 565 housing units just west of the mall.

Both projects are ambitious and stand to change the landscape of Chesterfield, which has transformed from a fledgling city inundated by the Flood of ‘93 to a powerhouse shopping destination with desirable school districts and one of the highest median household incomes in the region.