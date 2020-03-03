Chesterfield company expands pilot program to track parking

CHESTERFIELD — A local company is expanding a pilot program that uses sensors to track parking availability.
Fybr was selected for a pilot program in Columbus, Ohio, and having seen early success, it said, plans to expand the program. The company will add more parking sensors, which it uses to gather parking data for the ParkColumbus mobile app.
Fybr uses the sensors to detect vehicles in spaces on the street, in surface lots or in garages. The company claims the technology helps drivers find available parking spaces in real time.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.