You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chesterfield company expands pilot program to track parking
0 comments

Chesterfield company expands pilot program to track parking

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months

CHESTERFIELD — A local company is expanding a pilot program that uses sensors to track parking availability.

Fybr was selected for a pilot program in Columbus, Ohio, and having seen early success, it said, plans to expand the program. The company will add more parking sensors, which it uses to gather parking data for the ParkColumbus mobile app.

Fybr uses the sensors to detect vehicles in spaces on the street, in surface lots or in garages. The company claims the technology helps drivers find available parking spaces in real time.

0 comments

Tags

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Macoupin County coal mine to shut down
Local Business

Macoupin County coal mine to shut down

An internal presentation from Murray Energy said the Shay No. 1 Mine complex near Carlinville, Illinois, is scheduled to be shut down "due to its inability to operate profitably and ongoing issues with coal quality."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports