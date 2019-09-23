A Chesterfield-based pharmaceutical company saw its stock leap 50 percent Monday, following its announcement that a narcolepsy drug study is roughly a year ahead of schedule.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to use a lower sample size for the study, which will now enroll 205 patients, rather than 264. This approval, the company estimated, puts the study up to a year ahead of schedule.
The company already has 193 patients enrolled for the study, and it expects to find the remaining 12 by the end of the year.
The company's stock leaped from $3.36 to $5.04 per share in early trading Monday.
It closed at $4.47, up 33 percent for the day.
This is welcome news after a series of challenges for Avadel, including the disappointing rollout of a first-of-its-kind drug called Noctiva, which aimed to reduce nighttime urination.
The company ultimately gave up on Noctiva, as the drug's performance had been "highly disappointing despite a substantial investment of resources," the company said in February.
Avadel has been restructuring and cutting costs, and has decided to make the narcolepsy drug a focal point for the company.
Avadel's total revenues for the quarter ending on June 30 were down to $17.6 million, from $29.2 million during the same period last year, according to documents filed last month with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company's stock also lost 70 percent of its value last year, the Post-Dispatch previously reported.
Avadel's former CEO, Mike Anderson, resigned in January. The company's former chief operating officer, Greg Divis, became CEO in June, after six months as interim CEO.