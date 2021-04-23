Chesterfield hires lobbying firm in effort to get Rescue Act funding

CHESTERFIELD — In an effort to secure funding for two infrastructure projects in Chesterfield Valley, the City Council has approved a contract with Gamble Schlemeier, the city's lobbying firm, to advocate for money from the federal Rescue Plan Act.

Since 2016, the city has paid Gamble Schlemeier $40,000 a year for work on municipal-related legislation. The contract approved Wednesday is for $25,000, plus a $10,000 success fee for each project if funding is approved.

City Administrator Mike Geisel said Missouri is expected to get $2.8 billion in Rescue Plan Act funding.

One project Chesterfield will seek to fund, at a cost of $12 million, would be for water, sewer and drainage work on North Outer 40 Road. That would provide infrastructure to support development on properties with frontage on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) west of Long Road, he said.

The other project, at $1.2 million, would aid the area of the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex. Plans call for adding a storm water culvert under I-64 at Long Road, allowing the reservoirs south of the highway to drain to two existing pump stations.

“These projects simply won't get done without that money,” Geisel said.