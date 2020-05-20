Chesterfield Mall is open for business

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Mall joined a growing number of malls in the area to reopen after being shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Tuesday release from the mall's management company.

The Chesterfield Mall opened Monday with normal hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The mall closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Sunday.

Others malls that reopened Monday include The Galleria, Plaza Frontenac, West County and South County.

An order from County Executive Sam Page states businesses that are permitted to open must limit occupancy to 25% of their authorized fire or building code occupancy in buildings of less than 10,000 square feet.

Larger buildings can fill only 10% of their occupancy.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.