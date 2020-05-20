You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chesterfield Mall is open for business
0 comments

Chesterfield Mall is open for business

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Chesterfield Mall

A few people move past the shuttered store fronts in the mostly vacant Chesterfield Mall in Chesterfield on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson •

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Mall joined a growing number of malls in the area to reopen after being shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Tuesday release from the mall's management company.  

The Chesterfield Mall opened Monday with normal hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The mall closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Sunday. 

Others malls that reopened Monday include The Galleria, Plaza Frontenac, West County and South County.

An order from County Executive Sam Page states businesses that are permitted to open must limit occupancy to 25% of their authorized fire or building code occupancy in buildings of less than 10,000 square feet.

Larger buildings can fill only 10% of their occupancy. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports