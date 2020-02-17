Chesterfield Mall sold; new owner plans a development called Downtown Chesterfield

The Staenberg Group, a St. Louis-based real estate firm, has completed its purchase of the struggling Chesterfield Mall and is moving forward on a new development it's calling Downtown Chesterfield, the company said Monday.
The move comes following the firm's acquisition of the Sears department store attached to the mall nearly two years ago, the same week the company bought Taubman Prestige Outlets.
The mall's sale finalized Friday, but the price was not disclosed. Staenberg plans to turn the struggling 1.3 million-square-foot mall into a mixed-use development that will include multi-family residential and office space as well as restaurants, a theater, a fitness center, supermarket and pocket parks, according to a news release.
"There’s nothing like it in St. Louis," Tim Lowe, the company's vice president of leasing and development, said in a 2018 interview with the Post-Dispatch after the Sears purchase.
At that time, he expected the project would cost more than $100 million and would be similar to Santana Row, an upscale living and shopping district just south of San Francisco.
Staenberg said Monday that it plans to work with Macy’s and Dillard’s, two other anchor tenants at Chesterfield Mall that own their respective properties, "regarding their interest in participating in the proposed development program" and that the project's initial phase will include re-zoning, entitlements and financing.
C-III Capital Partners, which took control of the mall through foreclosure in mid-2017, put a majority of it up for sale in March of 2018. The Hull Property Group closed on the $13 million acquisition of the mall later that year.
