Chesterfield Mall sold; new owner plans a development called Downtown Chesterfield

At that time, he expected the project would cost more than $100 million and would be similar to Santana Row, an upscale living and shopping district just south of San Francisco.

Staenberg said Monday that it plans to work with Macy’s and Dillard’s, two other anchor tenants at Chesterfield Mall that own their respective properties, "regarding their interest in participating in the proposed development program" and that the project's initial phase will include re-zoning, entitlements and financing.

C-III Capital Partners, which took control of the mall through foreclosure in mid-2017, put a majority of it up for sale in March of 2018. The Hull Property Group closed on the $13 million acquisition of the mall later that year.

