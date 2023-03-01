CHESTERFIELD — Avadel Pharmaceuticals is one step closer to bringing its narcolepsy drug to market, an effort to which the company has devoted all of its resources in recent years.

Avadel has had tentative approval for the drug, Lumryz, since July. But because of a lawsuit filed against Avadel by a rival drugmaker, it was prevented from getting final approval until the patent for a different narcolepsy drug was either delisted or expired — which wasn't set to happen until June.

Last week, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the company, Dublin, Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals, must take steps to delist its patent by March 10.

Jazz said in a statement Wednesday that it maintains that its patent was properly listed, but still intends to comply with the order.

"We remain confident in the strength of our patent portfolio and will continue to appropriately defend our intellectual property," the statement said.

After the Xyrem patent is delisted, Avadel will file for final approval for Lumryz. It may then be several more months before it receives a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"We look forward to bringing Lumryz to the narcolepsy community, who have been deprived of a treatment option that could dramatically improve their quality of life," Avadel CEO Greg Divis said in a statement to the Post-Dispatch.

The company now known as Avadel was founded in the early 1990s in Lyon, France, under the name Flamel Technologies. For years it did contract work, helping other businesses develop drugs.

In 2012 Flamel acquired a company in Chesterfield called Eclat, and established a presence here. At the beginning of 2017 Flamel moved its headquarters to Dublin, Ireland, and took the name of a business it had purchased: Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

In 2018 the company launched Noctiva, a nasal spray aimed to prevent nighttime urination. But after a disappointing rollout, the company turned its focus to an investigational narcolepsy drug, now known as Lumryz.

The new drug aims to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy — sudden, uncontrollable muscle weakness or paralysis, which can cause buckling knees and slurred speech. While other narcolepsy drugs require one dose before patients go to bed and another later in the night, Avadel's formulation aims to give patients the same benefit with a once-nightly dose.