Chesterfield pipe repair firm Aegion going private in $963 million deal

CHESTERFIELD — Water and energy pipeline infrastructure company Aegion Corp. is going private, announcing Tuesday a $963 million deal to be acquired by New York-based investment fund New Mountain Capital LLC.
Under the agreement, New Mountain will acquire all of Chesterfield-based Aegion's outstanding stock for $26 per share, a 21% premium over Aegion's closing stock price Friday of $21.45. The transaction, unanimously approved by Aegion's board and subject to approval by the company's stockholders, is being funded through a combination of equity and debt and expected to close in the second quarter.
“This transaction provides stockholders a premium valuation, recognizes the value our team has created and represents a new chapter for our company,” Aegion President and CEO Charles Gordon said in a statement. “As a private company, we will have the resources and long-term approach to build on our progress and further enhance our differentiated portfolio of technologies."
Gordon, who announced in July he would retire within a year, plans to stay at Aegion through the completion of the sale to New Mountain, which has $30 billion in assets under management. The company said it doesn't expect the headquarters to relocate from the St. Louis area following the sale.
Aegion is the outgrowth of the former Insituform Technologies. It built its business based on its cured-in-place-pipe technology, a process that inserts an expandable material into old pipes so repairs can be made without digging. It has expanded from sewer and water infrastructure into industrial and energy markets and now operates around the globe. Its headquarters have been in Chesterfield since 1997.
Aegion's decision to go private is part of a trend in recent years away from public markets in the U.S., driven by the growth of private equity, increasing stock market regulations and the desire to keep a tighter lid on technological trade secrets. In St. Louis, former Panera Bread CEO Ron Shaich cited the chore of quarterly earnings calls and activist investors in that company's 2017 decision to go private.
Aegion, though, has been posting losses recently, reporting a $21 million loss in 2019 and a $28 million loss in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Its fourth quarter results will be announced March 10. In December, Aegion announced plans to divest its oil and gas-focused Energy Services segment in order to reduce exposure to those markets and focus on its core water and wastewater services segment.