Chesterfield pipe repair firm Aegion going private in $963 million deal

CHESTERFIELD — Water and energy pipeline infrastructure company Aegion Corp. is going private, announcing Tuesday a $963 million deal to be acquired by New York-based investment fund New Mountain Capital LLC.

Under the agreement, New Mountain will acquire all of Chesterfield-based Aegion's outstanding stock for $26 per share, a 21% premium over Aegion's closing stock price Friday of $21.45. The transaction, unanimously approved by Aegion's board and subject to approval by the company's stockholders, is being funded through a combination of equity and debt and expected to close in the second quarter.

“This transaction provides stockholders a premium valuation, recognizes the value our team has created and represents a new chapter for our company,” Aegion President and CEO Charles Gordon said in a statement. “As a private company, we will have the resources and long-term approach to build on our progress and further enhance our differentiated portfolio of technologies."