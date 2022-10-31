 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesterfield to hold public hearing Tuesday over tax incentives

Future of the American shopping mall is in doubt

Mall walkers take an escalator inside a nearly empty Chesterfield Mall on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. While a Macy's is still open, few other stores remain. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

CHESTERFIELD — A new city commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday over whether it should approve tax incentives to pay for public infrastructure related to two commercial developments worth around $2.5 billion. 

The tax increment financing, or TIF, would use some of the tax revenue generated by the private developments to pay for public projects, such as roads and a parking garage, that also would accommodate visitors of a nearby park and library.

The TIF commission will meet at 7 p.m. at Chesterfield City Hall, at 690 Chesterfield Parkway W. 

City Administrator Mike Geisel has said that none of the TIF funds will go to  developers' improvements. 

New map of Chesterfield developments

The city of Chesterfield will convene a TIF Commission to evaluate whether the city should issue a TIF for two developments as highlighted in this map. (City of Chesterfield)

A TIF freezes a tax rate for the property for up to 23 years. As real estate appreciates in value, a TIF "captures" that increase from the base rate and uses those funds for other uses. 

The TIF will also capture 50% of sales and utility taxes from the development.

Two Overland-based developers — The Staenberg Group and CRG — are proposing to build more than 3,000 housing units and more than 3.7 million square feet of commercial and retail space over a decade for their respective projects.

The Staenberg Group has a plan to redevelop the Chesterfield Mall, at Interstate 64 and Clarkson Road, into "downtown Chesterfield" with a hotel, residential, retail and other commercial space. 

CRG is building Wildhorse Village, which will add residential space, retail and restaurants and a public terrace just west of the mall.  

