Chesterfield to hold public hearing Tuesday over tax incentives

CHESTERFIELD — A new city commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday over whether it should approve tax incentives to pay for public infrastructure related to two commercial developments worth around $2.5 billion.

The tax increment financing, or TIF, would use some of the tax revenue generated by the private developments to pay for public projects, such as roads and a parking garage, that also would accommodate visitors of a nearby park and library.

The TIF commission will meet at 7 p.m. at Chesterfield City Hall, at 690 Chesterfield Parkway W.

City Administrator Mike Geisel has said that none of the TIF funds will go to developers' improvements.

A TIF freezes a tax rate for the property for up to 23 years. As real estate appreciates in value, a TIF "captures" that increase from the base rate and uses those funds for other uses.

The TIF will also capture 50% of sales and utility taxes from the development.

Two Overland-based developers — The Staenberg Group and CRG — are proposing to build more than 3,000 housing units and more than 3.7 million square feet of commercial and retail space over a decade for their respective projects.

The Staenberg Group has a plan to redevelop the Chesterfield Mall, at Interstate 64 and Clarkson Road, into "downtown Chesterfield" with a hotel, residential, retail and other commercial space.

CRG is building Wildhorse Village, which will add residential space, retail and restaurants and a public terrace just west of the mall.