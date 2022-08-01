Chesterfield weighs plan to use new taxes from $2.5 billion developments for roads

CHESTERFIELD — The city of Chesterfield will form a commission to determine whether it should issue tax increment financing for $2.5 billion worth of commercial and residential developments to pay for related public infrastructure.

The tax increment financing, or TIF, would earmark some of the tax revenue generated by the private developments to pay for public projects, such as roads and a parking garage, that also would accommodate visitors of a nearby park and library.

City Administrator Mike Geisel said the TIF — which would be controlled by the city — would not subsidize private developers' projects, which include the redevelopment of the Chesterfield Mall and a new mixed-use project called Wildhorse Village, just west of the mall.

"There'll be no tax abatements, no tax deferrals and no use of TIF funds for developer improvements," Geisel said. "All of the funds will be used for public infrastructure."

Overland-based developer The Staenberg Group plans to turn the nearly defunct Chesterfield Mall, at Interstate 64 and Clarkson Road, into residential and commercial space.

Just across the street, CRG, also an Overland-based developer, has started construction on its mixed-use development. Both projects are estimated to cost about $2.5 billion.

Chesterfield officials were opposed to incentives for the redevelopment of the mall when its previous owner, Georgia-based Hull Property Group, bought the property out of foreclosure in 2018. Geisel says that's still the case and that Hull had wanted the city to help pay for its development.

This TIF, if approved by the council, would be similar to the Chesterfield Valley TIF in the 1990s that paid for levee and road improvements while the city attracted new business to the area after the Flood of 1993, Geisel said.

In January, Chesterfield commissioned a study from St. Louis-based planning firm PGAV to study potential tax districts for the developments. PGAV found that the cost to build new infrastructure would make development cost-prohibitive for private developers.

PGAV also found the development areas met the state's definition for blight, a key requirement, and recommended the city establish a TIF.

A TIF sets the base rate of taxes for a development area and diverts half of the new revenue to a special allocation fund. A development agreement between a municipality and developer determines how the fund will be spent. Estimates for how much money the TIF would raise aren't yet available.

The formation of the commission, which the City Council approved last week, does not guarantee the city will approve a TIF. But the commission is the first step, as required by state law, the city must take if it does decide to move forward.

The TIF commission will be comprised of 12 people: six chosen by St. Louis County, three by Chesterfield, two from area school districts, and one from another taxing jurisdiction.

Geisel said it's too early to determine when the commission will host its first meeting; the city is hoping first to meet with other taxing jurisdictions over the next 30 days.

The city is aiming to make a final decision by the end of the year, he said.