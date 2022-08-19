Chesterfield woman defrauded of nearly $10K after mail theft and check forgery

CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield woman is recovering after a check she mailed this summer for a bill just over $43 was stolen and cashed for more than $9,000.

“I couldn’t believe it. I stopped listening after the person on the phone said ‘9,000,’” said Deann Rubin, 75, who is an artist. “I just think people need to be aware of it.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is looking into multiple cases of mail theft and check fraud all over St. Louis County, in partnership with multiple police departments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Several agencies report that most of the mail thefts stem from freestanding blue mailboxes.

In April, Clayton Police Department warned residents about increases in mail theft resulting in check fraud.

Kirkwood Police Department detectives have been working with a heavier case load of mail theft and check fraud reports since late spring, according to officer Gary Baldrige, who said thieves have periodically pried open the blue mailboxes.

Thieves were not above trying to get into a blue collection box located across the street from Creve Coeur’s Police Department, according to Sgt. Josh McIntosh. An officer was leaving his shift and spotted someone tampering with the mailbox. McIntosh says the officer tried to pull over the suspect, who sped away in their vehicle. The officer didn’t give chase, however, because it wasn’t a violent crime.

Check fraud and mail theft reports have not spiked in Creve Coeur, he said.

Chesterfield Police have narrowed their investigation to one source: a cluster of blue mailboxes outside a U.S. Post Office branch near Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Olive Boulevard.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Sgt. Robert Powell of the Chesterfield Police Department. Powell noted on Wednesday there have been about 26 reports of mail theft since July.

Matthew Villicana, a public information officer with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said investigators have learned multiple ways criminals get inside the mailboxes and change checks.

“Criminals routinely ‘wash’ checks. So they’ll take solutions to change or erase the ink on the check and alter it to an amount that’s to their satisfaction,” said Villicana.

Security updates to outside collection boxes are pending, Villicana said. He also suggested that check writers should consider typing out checks because it’s easier for a bank teller to spot an altered check if the fonts don’t match.

“Nothing’s perfect, but it’s definitely easier to wash a written check and put whatever writing you want on it — no one’s going to know the difference,” he said.

The Postal Inspector’s Service advises people to drop off mail close to pickup time, take their mail to a collection box inside a post office, or mail it with signature confirmation required from the recipient.

Rubin said she wrote a check for $43.66 to pay a credit card bill on July 3, sealed it in an envelope and dropped it into a blue box outside the U.S. Post Office at 16105 Swingley Ridge Road — the same mailbox police say is the epicenter of the thefts and fraud.

After stealing the envelope and opening it, someone changed “July 3” to “July 12” and erased “$43.66” and wrote in “$9,472.11” — and cashed it.

Rubin said she learned of the fraud because her credit card bill was reported as late. Then her nightmare unfolded. She had to sign an affidavit with her bank, and a police report with the Chesterfield Police Department, hoping to recoup her loss.

She’s since opened up a new bank account and is considering switching banks, an unpleasant surprise after relocating to Chesterfield just a few months ago, she said.

“They always say the city is full of crime,” she said. “Well, we lived in the Central West End for 16 and a half years and nothing’s ever happened.”