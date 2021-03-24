Chip shortage shuts GM's Wentzville plant for two weeks

DETROIT — General Motors Co. extended production cuts in North America on Wednesday due to a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage.

The automaker said its Wentzville, Missouri, assembly plant would be idled during the weeks beginning March 29 and April 5. It will extend down time at its plant in Lansing, Michigan, which has been idle since March 15, by two weeks.

The action was factored into GM's prior forecast that the chip shortage could shave up to $2 billion off this year's profit, spokesman David Barnas said. GM did not disclose how much volume would be lost by the move, but said it intended to make up as much production as possible later in the year.

The chip shortage came as North American auto plants were shut for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and chip orders were canceled, and as demand surged from the consumer electronics industry as people worked from home and played video games. That's now left carmakers competing for chips.

Semiconductors are used extensively in cars, including to monitor engine performance, manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in parking and entertainment systems.