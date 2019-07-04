Chris Cline, a billionaire coal baron who founded St. Louis-based Foresight Energy, died in a helicopter crash Thursday, according to reports from his hometown newspaper, the Register-Herald, in Beckley, West Virginia.
Reports said that Cline was among seven fatalities in the accident, which occurred in the waters off of Walker's Cay in the Bahamas.
Cline resigned from Foresight's board in 2017, according to financial filings from the company. He had previously served as the board's chairman, and also vacated his role as principal strategy adviser for Foresight.
A separate filing from that time indicated that Cline retained a 27 percent ownership interest in the company.
In 2015, Ohio-based Murray Energy acquired a large stake in Foresight, which runs several productive longwall mines in Illinois.