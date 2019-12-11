CLAYTON — Enterprise Holdings announced Wednesday that Chrissy Taylor will become its next CEO.
Taylor will take over from Pam Nicholson, who took on the role in 2013. Nicholson, the first person outside of the Taylor family to lead Enterprise Holdings, announced in October that she will retire at the end of the year.
Taylor will be the fourth CEO in the history of the Clayton-based rental car company. She is the granddaughter of Jack Taylor, who founded the company in 1957.
"It is an incredible honor to be named CEO and lead our talented team of employees," Chrissy Taylor said in a statement. "I’m grateful for the outstanding leaders who have entrusted me to build on their accomplishments and fully committed to ensuring the business is successful for another 62 years and beyond."
Taylor started at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the Management Training Program, which allowed her to work at several different rental locations. In 2003 she moved to the company's corporate headquarters, and oversaw regional operations throughout the country.
Taylor relocated to London in 2006 to develop Enterprise's presence in the U.K., Germany and Ireland. She received her executive MBA from Washington University in 2010, and joined Enterprise Holdings' Treasury group.
Taylor was named executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2016, and in 2019 she was named president, a title she will retain when she becomes CEO on January 1.
"It’s been a pleasure to watch her evolve into the strong and thoughtful leader she is today; she will be a terrific CEO," said David Kemper, Enterprise Holdings board member and chair of the nominating committee, in a statement.