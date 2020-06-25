Chuck E. Cheese parent files for bankruptcy, another casualty of pandemic

Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed entertainment and leisure industries globally.

The company, which has three St. Louis area locations, described the current crisis as the “most challenging” in its history and said it would use the bankruptcy proceedings to continue talks with stakeholders and landlords, as well as restructure its balance sheet.

CEC listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

U.S. and international franchise partners as well as corporate entities outside the United States are not part of the process, it said.

Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza locations will continue to reopen as per government guidelines, CEC added.

As of Wednesday, 266 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurant and arcade venues were reopened, with the company expecting to maintain ongoing operations in the locations throughout the Chapter 11 process.