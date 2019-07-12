ST. LOUIS — The Citi Foundation and the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund have donated $288,300 to the city's summer employment program for young people in lower-income areas.
Hillary Frey, executive director of the nonprofit StL Youth Jobs program, said the contribution, announced this week, is the largest private-sector donation to this year's effort.
The Citi Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Citigroup, has donated to the St. Louis programs in previous years as well. Since 2015, the foundation has put $1.44 million into the St. Louis program.
The Citi-related donations are helping fund 194 jobs, Frey said. Overall, more than 900 people ages 16 to 24 are taking part in this year's program, which began June 3. Frey said the city government has committed $825,000 in city funds to the effort, up from about $440,000 last year.
Various employers taking part in the program hire youths for office work and jobs in sectors such as light manufacturing, assembly, health care and technology. Participants also get mentoring and training.